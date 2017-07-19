Wednesday Apple Rumors: A New iPhone SE May Come in August

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of a new iPhone SE coming out soon. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Wednesday.

New iPhone SE: A new rumor claims that Apple is planning to show off a new iPhone SE next month, reports MacRumors. According to this rumor, the tech company is going to hold an event late in August to introduce the new version of the iPhone SE. However, this rumor comes from an unnamed source that is new to the rumor mill. A previous rumor said that AAPL wouldn’t introduce a new iPhone in the first half of 2017, but it didn’t say one would come out in the second half of the year, either.

iPhone 8 Launch: There is a new report that claims AAPL will launch the iPhone 8 in September, BGR notes. This report conflicts with several other rumors that claim the upcoming smartphone will be delayed to October or November. The report does state that production won’t be in full swing at launch, but that it will reach maximum output in November. The report comes from JP Morgan analyst Rod Hall. It also claims that the iPhone 8 will start at $1,100.

iOS 10.3.3 Update: Apple has now released iOS 10.3.3 to the public, reports 9to5Mac. The new update to iOS 10 is likely going to be the last one. This is due to AAPL preparing to release iOS 11, which is currently in its beta, later this year. The new update doesn’t contain new features and instead focuses on improving stability and removing bugs. It is available for iPhone, iPad and iPod devices.

