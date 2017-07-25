Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg Trade Jabs Over AI

Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg criticized each other online, with the Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB ) boss taking the first jab.

Source: Shutterstock

During a Facebook Live broadcast, Zuckerberg said that the Tesla Inc‘s (NASDAQ: TSLA ) recent comments about artificial intelligence were “irresponsible.” Musk had said that AI poses a “fundamental risk to the existence of human civilization.”

“I watched a recent interview with Elon Musk and his largest fear for future was AI,” a user asked. “What are your thoughts on AI and how it could affect the world?”

Zuckerberg called it irresponsible and negative, saying he doesn’t understand the point of people coming up with doomsday scenarios related to the subject. Recently, Musk shot back at Zuckerberg’s words.

The Tesla CEO said that he has spoken to the Facebook boss about this topic, saying the social media site leader’s knowledge of AI is limited. Musk has donated millions towards keeping AI research and development beneficial to humanity, rather than harmful.

Twitter had a field day with Musk’s comments, wondering whether or not this spat would continue. However, these are the only words that have been exchanged between the two for now.

The launch of the Tesla Model 3 is coming this Friday, which is a more affordable electric vehicle from the company that will retail for $35,000.

TSLA stock fell 0.5% Tuesday, while FB shares slipped 0.4%.