Get Free Starbucks Iced Tea at 1PM Today!

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX ) has a special treat for customers today: free Starbucks iced tea.

Source: Shutterstock

Customers that want to get their hands on free Starbucks iced tea will have to plan ahead. The coffee chain will start offering the free drink to customers in North America that stop in at 1:00 p.m. today, June 14, 2015. However, it will only be available until 2:00 p.m., which doesn’t give customers much time to get their hands on the drink.

The free Starbucks iced tea is the company’s way of celebrating Free Tea Friday. The size of the free iced tea that SBUX is giving away to customers is a Tall, which is 12 fluid ounces. The special offer also lets the company promote its new Teavana Shaken Iced Tea Infusions that were introduced on Tuesday.

Teavana Shaken Iced Tea Infusions that are available to try today as part of the free Starbucks iced tea offer include three different flavors. They are Pineapple Black Tea, Peach Citrus White Tea and Strawberry Green Tea. The drinks will continue to be available at Starbucks locations year round.

The new Teavana Shaken Iced Tea Infusions from Starbucks are made without artificial sweeteners. The Grande size of the drink, which is 16 fluid ounces, contains 45 calories. The drinks are currently only available at stores in Canada and the United States.

“You get more of a true tea experience when you flavor green, white or black tea with herbal tea made from botanicals and fruit,” Starbucks product developer Melynda Cheng said in a statement.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.