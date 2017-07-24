Halliburton Company (HAL) Stock Heads Lower Despite Profit, Revenue Beats

Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL ) stock is on the decline today despite a positive earnings report for the second quarter of 2017.

Halliburton Company reported earnings per share of 23 cents for the second quarter of the year. This is an increase over its losses per share of 14 cents from the second quarter of 2017. It also came in above Wall Street’s earnings per share estimate of 18 cents for the quarter. However, this couldn’t keep HAS stock from dropping today.

During the second quarter of 2017, Halliburton Company reported revenue of $4.96 billion. This is up from its revenue of $3.84 billion that was reported during the same time last year. Analysts were expecting the company to report revenue of $4.86 billion for the second quarter of 2017.

Halliburton Company reported operating income of $146 million in the second quarter of 2017. The oil field service company reported an operating loss of $3.88 billion in the second quarter of the previous year.

Net income reported by Halliburton Company in the second quarter of the year was $ 28 million. This is better than the net loss of $3.21 billion that it reported in the same period of the year prior.

“The Completion and Production division revenue increased 20% in the quarter and operating margins improved by 700 basis points to approximately 13%, driven by the strength in our production enhancement, cementing and completion tools product service lines,” Jeff Miller, President and CEO of Halliburton Company, said in a statement.

HAL stock was down 4% as of Monday afternoon and is down 21% year-to-date.

