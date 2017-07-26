Kaspersky Lab Rolls Out Free Antivirus Software Across the World

Kaspersky Lab announced that it is offering a free antivirus software to computer owners all around the world.

The Russian company’s software is a pared down version of its regular antivirus program, offering only the basics such as email and web antivirus protection and automatic updates. It is already available in the U.S., Canada and some Asia Pacific countries, founder Eugene Kaspersky wrote in the company’s blog.

Kaspersky Lab will soon release the free antivirus software in other places around the world over the coming months. The company CEO added that the software will allow more people to become knowledgable on machine learning, and potentially download the paid version of the software in the future.

The program is called Kaspersky Free and it was developed over an 18-month period. It was tested in Russia, Ukraine, China and Scandinavian countries.

Kaspersky Lab has been unable to shake off suspicions of the company allegedly cooperating with the Russian government in ways that are unknown to the public. The allegations of the Russian government tampering with the 2016 U.S. presidential election has made many wonder whether the company has played a role in this.

Kaspersky has denied these allegations vehemently, saying it has not had an inappropriate relationship with its country’s government.

The company mostly sells software and antivirus programs to small businesses.