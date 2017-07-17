Safe-Haven Assets: Should You Buy Cryptocurrencies or Gold?

It seems like every time the stock market climbs to new all-time highs and then begins to consolidate, traders ask themselves, “Is this it? Can the market go any higher? Do we need to start thinking about moving some of our money to a safe-haven asset, like gold, just in case instability sets in?”

So far, the answers to those questions have been “no,” “yes” and “maybe,” respectively.

While those answers may change in the future, one thing that is starting to change now is interest in a new breed of potential safe-haven investments — cryptocurrencies.

Cryptocurrencies

Cryptocurrencies, like Bitcoin and Ethereum, are encrypted digital assets that are tracked on a decentralized network — typically a “blockchain” — to prevent double-spending of the assets (If you are unfamiliar with any of these terms, A Brief History of Blockchain: An Investor’s Perspective is a fantastic primer to get you up to speed).

Bitcoin and Ethereum have become hugely popular during the past year, as investors have become increasingly concerned that the current world order and bullish market environment may be disrupted by populist uprisings (like “Brexit,” the election of Donald Trump or the rise of populist parties in Europe), geopolitical instability (like conflicts in the Middle East, increased missile tests in North Korea or Russian activity in Syria, the Ukraine and elsewhere) or the withdrawal of stimulative monetary policy by central banks around the world (like the European Central Bank tapering its quantitative easing program or the Federal Reserve reducing the size of its $4.5 trillion balance sheet).

Just look at how the value of these two cryptocurrencies took off earlier this year.

From late March to early June, the value of Bitcoin rose from a low of $891.33 to a high of $2,980 — a 234% gain (see Fig. 1).

During that same timeframe, the value of Ethereum rose from a low of $16.51 to a high of $412.21 — a whopping 2,397% gain (see Fig. 2).

While seeing the incredible performance of these two cryptocurrencies earlier this year may make them look like the perfect safe-haven investment during a tumultuous market environment, the bullish upswings are only part of the story.

Looking at the same two charts, you can also see that these cryptocurrencies are subject to substantial pullbacks as well.

Bitcoin has dropped from a high of $2,980 to a low of $2,242.62 — a drop of 25% — during the past month. Ethereum has dropped from a high of $412.21 to a low of $169 — an incredible 59% drop — during that same period. This type of price action makes cryptocurrencies look more like penny stocks or small-cap biotech stocks than stable safe-haven assets.

