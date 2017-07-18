Walmart Apologizes for ‘N-Word’ on Website Product Listing

Wal-Mart Stores Inc (NYSE: WMT ) has issued an apology following the presence of a racial slur in its website.

A product listed through its e-commerce site that was being sold by an e-commerce retailer included the “n-word.” As of Monday morning, Walmart’s website included a wig that said it was “n—r brown” in color.

The retailer told the Huffington Post that it determined that the product was a third-party seller posing as a company from the UK. The company said it is working towards suspending the account of the third-party retailer.

“We are very sorry and appalled that this third party seller listed their item with this description on our online marketplace,” Wal-Mart said via Twitter. “It is a clear violation of our policy and has been removed, and we are investigating the seller to determine how this could have happened.”

The product is a wig cap by a company called Jagazi Natural in size medium that included the aforementioned description and sold for $7.28. It took a while for Walmart to get rid of the slur because the company took it off the title, but it remained in the description for a while–the company eventually eliminated it from the description too.

Jagazi also said the product was not sold through its company as it was posted by someone posing as the company.

WMT stock surged a fraction of a percentage.