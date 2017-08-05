5 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Wall Street Is 100% Sure Of

Which top stocks are Wall Street analysts the most bullish on? Stocks with no “hold” or “sell” ratings and a pure “strong buy” analyst consensus. These are the stocks that make the most compelling investing opportunities and are definitely worth keeping a close eye on.

Source: Shutterstock

Using TipRanks powerful stock screener, I set out to pinpoint five stocks that command the unanimous support of the Street. You can customize the screener settings to match your investment strategy. In this case, I selected filters for mega/large-cap stocks with a “strong buy” consensus from analysts and best-performing analysts. These are the top analysts with the highest success rate and average return.

From the results, you can immediately see a pie chart showing the spread of analyst ratings on that stock over the past three months. This makes it easy to spot stocks with only “buy” ratings.

Now let’s delve into these five stocks which have 100% Street support.

Next Page