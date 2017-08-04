Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI) Q2 Earnings Recap: 10 Things to Know

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI ) has released its earnings report for the second quarter of 2017.

Here are a few things to know about Activision Blizzard, Inc.’s earnings report for the second quarter of the year.

The company reported earnings per share of 55 cents during the quarter.

This is an increase from its earnings per share of 45 cents reported during the same period of the previous year.

It also beat out Wall Street’s earnings per share estimate of 43 cents for the quarter.

Revenue reported by Activision Blizzard, Inc. for the quarter was $1.63 billion.

Revenue reported during the second quarter of 2016 was $1.57 billion.

Analysts were expecting ATVI to report revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter.

Operating income reported during the quarter was $339 million.

This is up from operating income of $232 million in the second quarter of the year prior.

Net income for the quarter was $243 million.

The video game company reported a net income of $151 million in the same quarter of 2016.

Activision Blizzard, Inc. also updated its outlook for the full year of 2017 and it wasn’t good for ATVI stock. The company says that it expects earnings per share of $1.94 on revenue of $6.4 billion. Wall Street is looking for it to report earnings per share of $2.02 on revenue of $6.54 billion in 2017.

Activision Blizzard, Inc. is also expecting earnings per share of 34 cents on revenue of $1.39 billion in the third quarter of 2017. Analysts are expecting earnings per share of 48 cents on revenue of $1.65 billion for the third quarter of the year.

ATVI stock was down 3% as of Friday afternoon, but is up 70% year-to-date.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.