Alphabet Inc’s (GOOGL) Android O Release Date Could Be Sooner Rather Than Later

Everyone with an Android device has been patiently waiting for Android O to launch. A recent Tweet from David Ruddock speculates that the Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL , NASDAQ: GOOG ) Android O release date could be as early as this week – probably around August 9th or 10th. He does add that it’s possible the release date could be pushed. It seems strange that Android O would have such a tentative release date with, allegedly, only a week or so to go. Still, having a potential Android O release date is exciting if you’re an Android user eagerly awaiting the newest features packed into Android O.

Of course, even if Android O does get fully released next week, a lot of Android users won’t get to experience the new build until their smartphone manufacturer pushes out an update. Pixel and Nexus owners, however, should be able to enjoy Android O right away. So, what is everyone so excited about? Here are some of the most anticipated new features in Android O:

Revamped Settings App

The settings app has been redesigned and reorganized to help make navigating through the settings options more easy and intuitive. The side navigation menu that was just introduced in Nougat will be gone. RIP 2016-2017.

Snooze Notifications

This is probably the feature I will put to use the most once the Android O release date arrives. If you’re like me, you will often get a text or notification while you’re doing something else and swipe it aside only to forget about it. The snooze feature will allow you to swipe to the right and reveal an option to snooze the notification for 15 minutes. After the timer is done, the notification will pop up again so you don’t completely forget about it.

Tune The Navigation Bar

In Android O you will be able to change your navigation bar at the bottom of your device. You can even change the on-screen navigation buttons or tune their layout to fit your personal preferences. You will also be able to add extra buttons like a clipboard button or keyboard changer. This level of customization is awesome and one of the main reasons while people choose Android over Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) iOS so it’s nice to see Google taking things to the next level with Android O.

Next Page