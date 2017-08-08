Why Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) Will Keep Bullying Small Businesses

As if small business owners needed another thing to worry about. E-commerce giant Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) is implementing a new returns policy for sellers, which yet again puts buyers first and sellers seconds. The new policy states that all items sold on Amazon.com will be “automatically authorized” for return.

That means that even sellers who sell out of their homes (as opposed to using Fulfillment by AMZN) will be forced to pay a refund if the buyer wants to return the item.

The new policy puts consumers in the driver’s seat. It also puts small business owners in crutches.

It’s an aggressive move by Amazon. The policy change is insanely business-unfriendly, but insanely consumer-friendly. Small business owners are now either forced to pay for Fulfillment by Amazon, or be fully subject to and accountable for often irrational consumer decision making regarding returns.

Consumers, though, get to return an item whenever they want, regardless of who sold it to them. In this sense, the new policy makes the consumer shopping experience on Amazon.com that much more cohesive.

So is AMZN smart in instituting this policy change?

I think so. Here’s why.

Why This Move Is Good for AMZN Stock

Here’s the thing about Amazon: It is the biggest game in town, and that allows it to be business-unfriendly and still succeed.

Interestingly, in the same week that AMZN instituted this policy change, there was another article out on Business Insider discussing the struggles between Amazon and small business owners. The article detailed a small business owner who had put out a window display reading “F*** Amazon.”

Clearly, she’s not a fan.

But she also said in the article that she would “die” without Amazon. Her business, Fish’s Eddy, not only sells products through Amazon.com, but also buys basic supplies from Amazon.com as well. In other words, her business is dependent on Amazon for two things. One, low-cost goods. Two, wide online sales distribution.

Fish’s Eddy isn’t alone in its dependence on AMZN. It’s just one small business in a good many that has built a dependence on the company for many things.

And that is why Amazon won’t loss small business sellers as a result of this policy change. Those business owners would “die” if they left the Amazon ecosystem.

