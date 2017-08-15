Amazon Issues Refunds for Counterfeit Solar Eclipse Glasses

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) is handing out refunds to customers that bought counterfeit solar eclipse glasses from its website.

Source: Shutterstock

The counterfeit solar eclipse glasses were being sold to Amazon customers without having the qualifications to block the UV rays and radiation from the solar eclipse. As a result, owners of them may have suffered from serious eye injury, which can include blindness.

Amazon is now requiring sellers of solar eclipse glasses on its website to provide documentation that they work. Those that are unable to provide this documentation can’t sell solar eclipse glasses on the website, reports ABC News.

Customers that are looking to buy solar eclipse glasses till need to keep an eye out for fakes. More counterfeits have been showing up as scammers try to cash in on the demand for the glasses. The American Astronomical Society also keeps a list of approved glasses to help prevent confusion. We have a handy guide of how to spot fakes at this link.

The total solar eclipse will be passing through the United States this year and it will head from the West to the East Coast. This will happen on Aug. 21, 2017. You can follow this link to learn more about the event and where the path of totality will be for the eclipse.

Some businesses are also holding special promotions to celebrate the solar eclipse. Krispy Kreme Doughnuts (NYSE: KKD ) is one of these companies. It will be selling “Eclipse” donuts from Aug. 19 through 21 for the event.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.