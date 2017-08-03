Apple Inc. (AAPL) Stock Is Rotting on Cloud Nine

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) might appear nice and shiny after its release of third-quarter earnings, but beneath that nice skin lies some fundamental rot. It’s a difficult message to tell the longs, what with AAPL stock at all-time highs, but it’s a warning that every investor should heed regardless.

Let’s dive into the company’s fiscal third-quarter report.

Apple Earnings at a Glance

For its fiscal third quarter ending July 1, 2017, Apple’s net sales revenue was reported at $45.4 billion, which is up some 7% over the same quarter last year.

That was driven by some gains among its less core lines, such as a 6.7% gain in Mac laptop sales, as well as a 1.9% pick-up in iPad revenues.

But the news wasn’t as great for Apple’s primary product; the famous iPhone managed a sales gain of merely 1.9%, which isn’t what you want to hear out of a product that makes up 55% of the company’s sales.

And while the Services division — which includes its iTunes sales as well as its services for the iPhone and iPad as well as its watch, headphones and iPods — was up 22% year-over-year, the number wasn’t as impressive as it seems on its face. The company announced cuts or eliminations of some of the products in this segment last month. And again, it is dwarfed by the company’s out-sized reliance on iPhone sales.

Still, sales are one thing, and profits are another. This is where AAPL stock continues to show some rot.

Rising costs are weighing on operating margins. This is a great measure to look at. Operating margins look at revenue from sales and subtracts what it costs to operate the company to generate the revenues. This provides a cleaner view of profitability.

For the quarter, Apple’s operating margin was at 23.7%. That number is down from the same quarter in 2016, and continues the contraction from the company’s fiscal second quarter. So despite the gains in sales, costs are rising at a higher pace, squeezing profitability.

International Woes

Let’s dig a little bit more into revenues — specifically, Apple’s major sales challenge. It can’t just be about what Apple sells in the U.S. and Europe. China, India and the rest of Asia are where the hefty growth in the smartphone market resides.

In China, Apple saw sales down some 10% from the same quarter in 2016 and down 25% from the second quarter of this year. Local Chinese smartphones from Huawei Technologies Co, Oppo, Xiaomi and Samsung Electronics Co (OTSMTKS: SSNLF ) not only dominate and continue to expand market share, but their global sales continue to advance at double-digit rates that are eclipsing Apple, particularly in secondary and third-world markets.

