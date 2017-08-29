Tuesday Apple Rumors: Apple Argues Over 4K Movie Prices in iTunes

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of the company negotiating prices for 4K mvoies. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Tuesday.

4K Movies: A new rumor claims that Apple is negotiating with movie studios over prices for 4K flims, reports MacRumors. According to this rumor, AAPL wants to sell 4K movies through iTunes for $20 each. However, movie studios aren’t happy with that price. The rumor says that several studios are pushing for 4K movies prices to be $25 to $30. It also says that the tech company wants to finish these negotiations before Sept. 12, which is when rumors claim that 4K Apple TV will launch.

iPhone 8 Components: New images of possible iPhone 8 components are available, BGR notes. The new images show off the OLED display and motherboard for the upcoming smartphone. The most interesting part of the leak is the motherboard. Its design suggests that Apple may be planning to put an L-shaped battery in the device. This would give it a larger battery than previous smartphones, while giving it similar dimensions to an iPhone 7. At the same time, the lack of bezel means that the screen will be comparable to those found on Plus devices.

iPhone 7s Dimensions: More rumors of the iPhone 7s and 7s Plus’ dimensions are out, reports TechnoBuffalo. This rumor claims that the iPhone 7s and 7s Plus will be slightly larger than the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus. The iPhone 7s will be 2.64 inches wide, 5.45 inches tall and 0.28 inches deep. The iPhone 7s Plus will be 3.07 inches wide, 6.23 inches tall and 0,29 inches deep. The rumor is that Apple had to add a little extra space for new features, such as wireless charging.

