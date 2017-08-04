Friday Apple Rumors: New iPhone SE May Launch in Early 2018

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of an updated iPhone SE coming out next year. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Friday.

iPhone SE: A new rumor claims that Apple will launch the second generation of its iPhone SE line in early 2018, reports AppleInsider. According to this rumor, the tech company is planning to release the new device during its March quarter for the year. The rumor claims that this will be a true update to the iPhone SE with more modern components. The original version of the iPhone SE came out back in 2016. It got a slight upgrade this year with new storage options, but it wasn’t a true second generation for the smartphone.

OLED Production: Rumors has it that Apple’s supplier has begun full production for iPhone 8 OLED displays, MacRumors notes. The suppler in this rumor is Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (OTCMKTS: SSNLF ). This rumor claims that Samsung is dedicating seven of its production lines to making OLED displays exclusively for the iPhone 8. The company is the only supplier of the OLED displays and will reportedly be pumping out 105,000 panels each month at full production.

iPhone 8 Video: More leaks from HomePod reveal possible details about the iPhone 8’s video capabilities, reports 9to5Mac. Data found in the firmware for HomePod suggests that the iPhone 8 will be able to record 4K videos at 60 frames per second. The information also includes identifiers for both front and back, which likely means both of the device’s cameras. This would be a jump for the iPhone line, which currently only supports 4K on the rear camera at 30 frames per second with the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.