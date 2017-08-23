Blue Apron Hiring Freeze: 7 Things to Know

Blue Apron Holdings Inc (NYSE: APRN ) announced a hiring freeze on Wednesday.

The company said it will stop hiring in certain salaried positions for the time being. Here’s what you should know:

The meal-kit delivery company has been struggling since it filed to go public on June 1.

Blue Apron recently let go its vice president of human resources, Kate Muzzatti. It is now seeking for a chief human resources officer, a new position entirely.

The company had to let go of 14 members of its recruitment team as well to cut costs.

It will continue hiring workers in certain departments, including certain corporate roles and hourly fulfillment centers position.

“As part of our long-term strategy, we recently completed an internal reorganization which involved several changes to our organizational structure, including the creation of our new consumer products team and the launch of a new fulfillment center team in Linden, which will replace our prior center in Jersey City,” CEO Matt Salzberg said in a statement to TechCrunch.

Blue Apron that the hiring freeze will take place for the duration of its 2018 resource allocation process. The company added that it regularly assesses itself and makes changes as needed in order to manage its business for the future.

The company has recently been sued by several companies. One of these lawsuits claimed Blue Apron was in violation of the Family and Medical Leave Act.

APRN stock grew 4.4% Wednesday.