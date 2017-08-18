Chipotle May Be Considering Chopping Chorizo From Menu

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG ) said that it is considering getting rid of chorizo products from its menu.

The sausage and pork mix makes up only 3% of sales of its entrees. Chorizo was added to Chipotle’s menu, and it is one of several items that have lacked in the popularity category that the company is considering axing.

It is the least favorite protein of consumers, and removing it from the company’s menu would give way for new items that are being tested by the burrito chain such as the queso dip.

The queso dip is a move that Chipotle resisted for a while due to the fact that you need artificial ingredients to keep the gooeyness of the cheese. However, the company has caved in and released a Velveeta-based queso with rich, smoky flavors.

Chorizo entrees have already been removed from restaurants in Colorado, and they may soon be ousted of all of the chain’s restaurants. Another item the company is adding soon is the spring mix salad with citrus avocado dressing.

Chipotle is also working towards expanding its alcohol menu with frozen margaritas, as well as its soft drinks menu. The company is finding for new ways to appeal to consumers since its 2015 E. coli fiasco that saw its earnings and revenue figures decline for a couple of years.

CMG stock fell 0.2% Friday.