Own Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) Stock for This Barely Believable Reason

Truth be told, my video-gaming days are well in my past. Modern gaming control pads have far too many buttons for my skill set, and the on-screen action is too fast for my aging eyes. To that end, adhering to Warren Buffet’s advice “buy what you know” pretty much precludes me from stepping into one of these names.

And yet, what little I do know about video gaming coupled with a couple of decades’ worth of experience within the investment world continues drawing me back to video game publisher Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA ).

I don’t own any EA stock yet, but I might soon, for a reason that’s truly amazing to investors that don’t keep close tabs in the video gaming market.

The “Hidden Appeal” of EA Stock

You know the company, even if you don’t think you know the company. Electronic Arts — familiarly called “EA” — is the name behind the Madden football franchise, Need for Speed, a bunch of Star Wars games and more.

That’s not what’s so interesting about EA right now though, nor is the company’s semi-consistent and usually impressive growth. Those things are nice, but not the big hook right now. What makes EA stock so curious here is the advent of eSports.

Did you know playing video games can be a legitimate, paying job now? If you’re like the rest of the world, half of you did, and half of you didn’t.

It’s not a joke. eSports is a loose collection of leagues that specialize in the tournament style play of video games. The gamers get paid — some of them quite handsomely — but more than that, fans will pay money to see their favorite players compete in an arena; the gameplay is displayed on a jumbotron just like you’d expect to see a replay at an NFL game.

The numbers are becoming very impressive, very fast too, and 2017 is shaping up to be a breakout year for the business.

Take any and all numbers with a grain of salt, but all-things-gaming research outfit Newzoo estimates 2017’s eSports revenue (all sources) will grow a little more than 40% above 2016’s levels, reaching just a hair below $700 million. By the year 2020, the market will be worth $1.5 billion.

It’s a Big Deal for Everyone Involved

It’s not necessarily a ton of money for a company that did $4.8 billion worth of business last year; eSports revenue is divvied up among a lot of entities. Newzoo’s estimate doesn’t actually consider the indirect benefit to gamemakers though.

