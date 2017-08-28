Etsy Inc (ETSY): Too Much Market Value for Too Small a Market

Etsy Inc (NASDAQ: ETSY ) operates a niche business that lacks the market breadth, scale and resources to effectively compete against well-established e-commerce giants. The future profit expectations embedded in the stock price exceed what the company can reasonably be expected to achieve. Further, the company’s enterprise value exceeds what a potential buyer could reasonably be expected to pay for the business. Each of these factors create an unbalanced risk/reward trade-off that is not in investors’ favor. Etsy, Inc. (ETSY, $16/share) is this week’s Danger Zone pick.

ETSY Background

Etsy Inc. (ETSY), a global e-commerce platform for handmade artisan goods, was 2015’s worst performing IPO. ETSY priced at $16/share, quickly rose to $31/share, and then dropped sharply to end the year at $8/share. The stock has traded like a “tech start-up” at some points and a “retailer” at others. ETSY has also received a reputation as a playground for profligate Brooklyn bohemians not focused on creating shareholder value.

In May 2017, ETSY changed CEOs and took a hatchet to the workforce. The changes sparked investor optimism that ETSY can boost profitability by reining in expenses without negatively impacting already slowing revenue growth. ETSY has also drawn activist investors, at least one of which intends to push for a sale of the company. Due to these events, rather than fundamentals, ETSY is once again trading near its IPO price.

Growth is Clearly Slowing

ETSY’s revenue has grown 39% compounded annually since 2013 and grew 33% in 2016. In February 2017, the company guided to 20-22% revenue growth and 15-17% gross merchandise sales (GMS) growth in 2017. In early August, guidance was lowered to 18-20% revenue growth and 12-14% GMS growth.

Per Figure 1, revenue grew 19% and GMS grew 12% in 2Q17 vs. 2Q16. 2Q17 growth was roughly half as strong as the growth experienced in 2Q16, when revenue grew 39% and GMS grew 23% compared to 2Q15. Notably, 2Q16 growth reflected a minimal slowdown compared to the 44% revenue growth and 25% GMS growth experienced in 2Q15 vs. 2Q14.

Figure 1: ETSY’s Growth in Revenue, Merchandise Sales and Active Sellers

Sources: New Constructs, LLC and company filings

Profits Have Been Meager to Date

ETSY generated a cumulative $5 million of after-tax profits (NOPAT) from 2013-2015 while earning an average NOPAT margin of 1%. ETSY experienced its most profitable year in 2016 with NOPAT of $19 million. This profit increase was driven by an improvement in NOPAT margin to 5% in 2016 from 1% in 2015.

More recently, this progress has been reversed due to increased competition and lack of expense discipline. Expense growth began accelerating in 2H16, just as the revenue growth slowdown took hold. This expense growth drove a decline in NOPAT margin to -1% and a $4 million operating loss over the trailing twelve months (TTM), per Figure 2.

Figure 2: NOPAT and Economic Profits vs. GAAP Net Income

Sources: New Constructs, LLC and company filings

Further, negative free cash flow (FCF) totaled -$63 million TTM vs. -$43 million for all of 2016. In addition to lower NOPAT, the TTM period includes a 33% increase in invested capital. Since 2013, ETSY has burned a cumulative $213 million of FCF (11% of market cap). The company’s $282 million in cash currently on the books would only support the TTM cash burn rate for another four years.

