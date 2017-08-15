Home Depot Inc (HD) Stock Dips Despite Record-Breaking Earnings Report

Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD ) stock was down on Tuesday despite a record-breaking earnings report for the second quarter of 2017.

HD stock was not saved by earnings per share of $2.25 in the second quarter of the year. However, this did come in above its earnings per share of $1.97 from the same time last year. It also beat out Wall Street’s earnings per share estimate of $2.21 for the quarter.

Home Depot Inc reported revenue of $28.12 billion during its second quarter of 2017. This is an increase over its revenue of $26.46 billion from the second quarter of 2016. It also surpasses analysts’ revenue estimate of $27.82 billion for the second quarter of the year.

Operating income reported by Home Depot Inc in the second quarter of 2017 was $4.46 billion. This is up from its operating income of $4.10 billion from the same period of the year prior.

Home Depot Inc reported net income of $2.67 billion in the second quarter of the year. This is better than its net income of $2.44 billion from the second quarter of the previous year.

Home Depot Inc also updated its guidance for 2017 in its most recent earnings report. The home improvement company is now looking for earnings per share to be up by 13% and sales to be up by 5.3% from fiscal 2016.

While the earnings report was positive news for Home Depot Inc, there are still concerns that are hurting HD stock. This includes worries that the housing market will begin to fall. This would leave customers with less money to spend at the company, reports Fortune.

HD stock was down 2% as of Tuesday morning, but is up 11% year-to-date.

