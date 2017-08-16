The ‘March on Google’ Is Cancelled Over Threats

The March on Google — designed to protest the firing of an Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG ,NASDAQ: GOOGL ) engineer — has been cancelled.

James Damore was fired over his controversial memo titled “Ideological Echo Chamber,” which claimed that women and men had different natural qualities that made them suitable for different leadership roles. The March on Google was set to happen to protest the event.

The cancellation is the result of how the media has portrayed the March, organizers say. “Despite our clear and straightforward statements denouncing bigotry and hatred, CNN and other mainstream media made malicious and false statements that our peaceful march was being organized by Nazi sympathizer,” organizers for the March on Google wrote to their website Wednesday.

The group claims that it has received threats from the “alt-left,” including one message from someone who claimed they would ram a vehicle to the protest’s members, much like the events that transpired in Charlottesville, Va. this past weekend.

“We look forward to the day when the human right of peaceful free speech is once again able to be practiced in America,” the group added.

Some legal experts claim that Damore may have a strong case for a lawsuit against his former employer due to the nature of his dismissal, which was executed after he expressed his opinions on the company’s diversity practices.

GOOG stock rose 0.4% Wednesday, while GOOGL shares surged 0.5%.