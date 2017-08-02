Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) Names Dirk Van de Put as New CEO

Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ: MDLZ ) is having Dirk Van de Put take over as its CEO.

This decision will have Dirk Van de Put become the CEO of Mondelez International Inc when current CEO Irene Rosenfeld steps down in November. He will also join the company’s Board of Directors at this time.

Irene Rosenfeld will continue to act as the Chairman of the Board after leaving behind the CEO position at Mondelez International Inc. However, she will give that role up on March 31, 2018. Dirk Van de Put will then take over the role of Chariman from her.

Dirk Van de Put is leaving McCain Foods to take the role of CEO and Chairman at Mondelez International Inc. He acted as the President and CEO of that company for six years before deciding to take the job at MDLZ. His experience includes 30 years in the food and consumer package industry.

“Our thorough, multi-year succession process has identified Dirk as the right leader with a distinct combination of skills and industry experience necessary to succeed as our next CEO,” Mark Ketchum, Lead Independent Director of Mondelez International Inc, said in a statement. “Our process was global in nature and thoroughly considered numerous highly talented internal and external candidates before making our final decision.”

The announcement of Mondelez International Inc’s new CEO came alongside its earnings report for the second quarter of 2017. It reported earnings per share of 48 cents on revenue of $5.99 billion. Wall Street was looking for earnings per share of 46 cents on revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter.

MDLZ stock was down slightly as of Wednesday morning.

