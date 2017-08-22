When is the next total solar eclipse in the U.S.?

Source: Shutterstock

The August 21 total solar eclipse was a sight to behold as certain areas of the U.S. were especially bright late in the morning or early in the afternoon, followed by a brief period of darkness in a well-lit sky that was reminiscent of a zombie apocalypse.

The next total solar eclipse that U.S. residents will be able to see will come in only seven years. On April 8, 2024, the astronomical wonder will be seen in different parts of the world–specifically in Mexico, central US, east Canada and a partial eclipse visible across North and Central America.

The totality period of yesterday’s total solar eclipse lasted only two minutes, but the next one will have a period of darkness lasting more than twice as long at four and a half minutes. NASA said it will be available in a diagonal path crossing Texas and Maine.

Cities that will be directly in the path of totality include like Austin, Texas; Dallas; Little Rock, Arkansas; Indianapolis; Toledo, Cleveland and Akron, Ohio; Buffalo and Rochester, New York; Montpelier, Vermont; and Montreal.

The next total solar eclipse outside the U.S. will be in 2019, which can be seen in the South Pacific, Chile and Argentina, followed by a 2020 one in the same areas, as well las the South Atlantic