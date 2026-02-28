The $110 Billion Bet on Super AI – and the Moves to Make Now

Hello, Reader.
The traditional gift bestowed for a 10-year anniversary is tin or aluminum. Both metals symbolize the durability and resilience of a partnership.
OpenAI hit its own 10-year milestone earlier this year: The company’s operations officially got underway in January 2016.
But OpenAI’s “anniversary gift” isn’t tin or aluminum. It’s tens of billions of dollars in fresh capital.
The Information reported on Wednesday that Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) plans to invest up to $50 billion in the ChatGPT creator, contingent upon OpenAI going public…
Or achieving artificial general intelligence — AGI, meaning AI that can match (or exceed) human-level ability across a wide range of tasks.
Ten years ago, CEO Sam Altman founded the startup with the specific, singular goal of developing AGI to benefit all of humanity. It’s the core tenet of the company’s mission statement.
Although it has yet to make that dream real, Altman believes the company is getting close.
At the India AI Impact Summit 2026 last week, he stated that superintelligence is “only a couple of years away” and that “more of the world’s intellectual capacity could reside inside of data centers than outside of them” by 2028.
Longtime readers know that I’ve been keeping an eye on the impending technology. The changes this quantum leap in AI will usher in are unfathomable.
AGI not only has world-altering potential, but it will also create immense wealth for early adopters. That is why Amazon is tossing its money-filled hat into this most recent funding-round ring.
But it’s not the only company doing so. And as billions pour into OpenAI and AGI behind the scenes, cashing in on that growth directly becomes more difficult.
So, in today’s Smart Money, let’s take a look at who’s funding the future of superintelligence.
Then, I’ll share my three-pronged portfolio strategy that will help you lessen risk while capitalizing on AGI’s growth.
Big Tech Is All-In on AGI
OpenAI’s latest funding round is one of the largest private investment rounds in tech history, reaching a record-breaking $110 billion. It could value OpenAI at approximately $800 billion.
And investing up to $50 billion could make Amazon the biggest contributor. As part of this agreement, Amazon Web Services (AWS) will also expand cloud and infrastructure partnerships with OpenAI.
But as I mentioned, other major tech companies are also putting their weight behind the AI startup. Japan’s SoftBank Group Corp. (SFTBY) and Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) each plan to invest $30 billion as part of the private financing.
OpenAI is spending heavily on data centers, so Big Tech seems to be wagering that strengthening ties will give them a competitive edge in the AI race. Tin and aluminum are traditional anniversary gifts. In today’s AI arms race, billion-dollar capital commitments serve the same purpose.
But importantly, these investments don’t just create closer ties among the tech elite: They also show that these companies believe the dream of AGI is one worth investing in.
Big Tech is willing to commit enormous amounts of capital to stay competitive in what it sees as the next major technological frontier.
And OpenAI seems ready to put Big Tech’s money where its mouth is. On Thursday, Altman posted on X that OpenAI is looking for people with “good taste” to work on AGI. This includes those with non-tech backgrounds.
We often get asked how people who are not technical can contribute to AGI. One area is research recruiting.— Sam Altman (@sama) February 26, 2026
Tifa (@tifafafafa) is looking for exceptional recruiters from non-traditional backgrounds, former founders especially.
We believe the best research teams are built…
The field is rapidly evolving even beyond OpenAI. Recent weeks have seen a flurry of broader AGI activity…
- Refining leadership: David Luan, who led Amazon’s AGI efforts, is departing to start something new in the AGI space.
- Proposing new benchmarks: Demis Hassabis, CEO of Google DeepMind,proposedthe “Einstein test”– a new AGI benchmark aimed at a more rigorous standard to define true general intelligence
- Forming coalitions for open and ethical AGI: The Sentient Foundation launched as a global nonprofit to ensure that AGI remains open-source, decentralized, and aligned with humanity’s interests.
Positioning matters more now because the biggest gains won’t come from chasing headlines — they’ll come from building the right framework before AGI goes mainstream.
Though we don’t know the exact date AGI will arrive, we all need to be prepared for the meteoric impact it will have on our lives.
Don’t Chase the Headlines – Build the Framework
But here’s the thing: Wall Street is lagging far behind in AGI’s paradigm shift. They are making the mistake of grabbing flashy, and easy, tech picks.
Names like Amazon, Google, and Nvidia are loudly aligning themselves with the impending technology. But instead of backing household AI names that have already captured most of their profit potential, the smarter approach is a multifaceted one.
That is why I’ve put together an AGI roadmap to building “futureproof” wealth. Here are the avenues…
- Investing in AGI
- Investing alongside AGI
- Investing in “stealth” AGI
Tin and aluminum may symbolize durability. But in the age of AI, real resilience comes from owning the infrastructure of intelligence itself — before it becomes obvious to the crowd.
That’s exactly what my Road to AGI strategy is designed to do.
