Taco Bell Tests Burrito With Spicy … Pop Rocks??

Taco Bell — owned by Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM ) — is launching a burrito that comes with a special ingredient.

The new food item is being tested in participating locations and it’s called the Firecracker Burrito as it includes spicy, crackling crystals that resemble Pop Rocks in the way they pop in your mouth.

Taco Bell is calling these Cayenne Popping Crystals and the burrito is available in four California locations through Aug. 16. It’s relatively cheap at $1.49 for a Firecracker Burrito, but has the fast food experimentation craze gone too far?

With items like Mac ‘N Cheetos, tortilla-shaped chicken nuggets you can dip in Queso and Doritos Locos Tacos, the fast food industry continues to push the boundaries of what is considered to be an edible piece of food.

The crackling effect of Pop Rocks is something most people have not automatically associated with a burrito, but perhaps Taco Bell has figured something out that the rest of us are missing during the company’s internal taste tests.

The company recently announced an initiative that will offer $10 million in Live Mas scholarships by 2022. Taco Bell has already offered $2.8 million in scholarships to more than 440 employees and students in the company’s first two years of the program.

The restaurant chain has launched a number of campaigns to help fund the ongoing initiative.

YUM shares surged 1% on Monday.