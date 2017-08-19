Tesla Inc (TSLA) Stock Is Pricey, But Shorts Are Playing With Fire

Here’s a quick question for stock market followers: What stock is up 70% year-to-date, trades at a rich valuation despite recording huge net losses, burns a ton of cash and is one of the most heavily shorted stocks on the U.S. markets right now? If you guessed Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA ), you’d be right.

Source: Tesla

The short case for TSLA stock sounds even better when you consider that its own CEO regularly lets Wall Street know he thinks his own shares are overpriced.

But the shorts keep losing.

Shares are up roughly 65% year-to-date, and its 1,000% gains over the past five years have opened up short-term bearish opportunities, but that’s a lot more winning than losing, especially compared to the S&P 500, which is up about 75% in that time frame.

I get it. Tesla’s valuation is through the roof, and the debt just keeps piling up — including a $1.8 billion debt offering just about a week ago. I get the temptation to bet against TSLA stock with both fists.

But give it up, shorts. You’re only hurting yourself.

Model 3 Production Ramp

Much of Tesla’s advances over the past year or so have been rightly attributed to the Model 3 — Tesla’s “affordable” mass-market vehicle that’s supposed to spark mainstream interest in what has so far been an exclusive, high-end brand.

We’ve moved on from the hype cycle, and into the execution stage. And that has the bears licking their lips.

For the next couple of years, it’s “reality check” time. Tesla can no longer hide behind what might be, and instead must execute. And CEO Elon Musk even gave investors a taste of what’s to come, saying the company is entering “production hell.”

But this production run should be a bit less painful than the other two – and could reap bigger rewards.

Remember: Tesla ran into production snags with the Roadster, Model S and Model X. Along the way, they’ve learned a few lessons, such as the dangers of having “too many bells and whistles.” The Model 3, as a result, is simple. Musk says there’s nothing in the car that “doesn’t need to be there.” That simplicity could reduce the number of problems, which in turn would impress what should be an understandably skeptical Street.

Maybe that’s why management sounded so confident about Model 3 production in its Q2 2017 update letter. The company is confident it can produce more than 1,500 vehicles in the third quarter, and hit a production run-rate of 5,000 vehicles per week by the end of 2017. Management expects to scale that production run-rate to 10,000 vehicles per week in 2018.

Right now, Model 3 orders are rolling in at just under 13,000 per week. That implies supply will get close to equaling demand in 2018.

Next Page