Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) Stock Jumps on Q3 Earnings Beat

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN ) stock was up today following the release of its earnings report for the fiscal third quarter of 2017.

For its fiscal third quarter of 2017, Tyson Foods, Inc. reported earnings per share of $1.28. This is an increase over the company’s earnings per share of $1.21 that was reported during the same time last year. It was also good news for TSN stock, as it beat out Wall Street’s earnings per share estimate of $1.18 for the quarter.

Tyson Foods, Inc. reported revenue of $9.85 billion during its fiscal third quarter of 2017. This is up from its revenue of $9.40 billion that was reported in the fiscal third quarter of 2016. Analysts were looking for the company to report revenue of $9.48 billion in the fiscal third quarter of 2017.

Operating income reported by Tyson Foods, Inc. in its fiscal third quarter of the year was $697 million. The food company reported operating income of $767 million in the fiscal third quarter of the previous year.

Tyson Foods, Inc. reported a net income of $447 million in its fiscal third quarter of 2017. This is down from its net income of $484 million that was reported by the company during the same period of the year prior.

Tyson Foods, Inc. also updated its outlook for fiscal 2017 in its most recent earnings report. This includes earnings per share ranging from $4.95 to $5.05 for the year. Wall Street is expecting the company to report earnings per share of $5.01 for fiscal 2017.

TSN stock was up 5% as of Monday morning and is up 8% year-to-date.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.