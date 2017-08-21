Walmart Online Grocery Delivery Launches in Orlando, Dallas

Wal-Mart Stores Inc (NYSE: WMT ) is expanding its online grocery delivery offering to two new areas.

The expansion of the Walmart online grocery delivery brings the service to customers living in Orlando and Dallas. The company says it made the decision to expand to these areas following a successful test in other areas. The current expansion is still only a part of pilot tests.

The Walmart online grocery delivery service uses Uber vehicles to handle the delivery of goods. Customers can specify at what time they want the order to show up at their homes. The service allows customers to order a cart’s worth of goods per delivery.

Customers that want to make an order through the Walmart online grocery delivery service need to go to Walmart.com/grocery to do so. Once an order has been made, an employee at the store will collect the items and prepare them for shipping. The Uber driver will simply pick the groceries up and deliver them to the customer.

The deal with Uber isn’t the only way that Walmart has been testing delivering goods to customers. It has also enlisted the help of associates that are on their way home from work to make deliveries.

Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT ) has also been looking to enhance its delivery options recently. This includes a new next-day delivery service called Target Restock that is being tested in Minneapolis. It also announced plans to buy Grand Junction to push forward with same-day delivery plans.

WMT stock was up slightly as of noon Monday.

