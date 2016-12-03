3 Building Products Stocks to Sell Now

The ratings of 3 Building Products stocks are down this week, according to the Portfolio Grader database. Each of these rates a “D” (“sell”) or “F” overall (“strong sell”).

Slipping from a C to a D rating, Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (AWI) takes a hit this week. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. is a global producer of flooring products and ceiling systems for use mainly in the construction and renovation of residential, commercial and institutional buildings. The company also gets F’s in sales growth. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of AWI stock.

Caesarstone Ltd. (CSTE) slips from a D to a F this week. Caesarstone Ltd. engages in manufacturing, cutting, shaping and finishing of granite, marble, limestone, slate and other stones for buildings. The company also gets F’s in earnings revisions and earnings surprise. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of CSTE stock.

This week, China Ceramics Co. Ltd.’s (CCCL) rating worsens to a F from the company’s D rating a week ago. China Ceramics Co. Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of ceramic tiles used for exterior siding, interior flooring, and design in residential and commercial buildings. The company also gets F’s in sales growth, operating margin growth, and earnings growth. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of CCCL stock.

Louis Navellier’s proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results — with A being “strong buy,” and F being “strong sell.” Explore the tool here.