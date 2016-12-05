5 Stocks With Ugly Free Cash Flow — CETC ORIG SMI HTZ FXCM

This week, these five stocks have the worst ratings in Free Cash Flow, one of the eight Fundamental Categories on Portfolio Grader.

Hongli Clean Energy Technologies Corp.. The company also gets F’s in sales growth, operating margin growth, earnings growth, and earnings momentum. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of CETC stock.

Ocean Rig UDW Inc (ORIG) engages in the provision of oilfields services. The company also gets F’s in sales growth, operating margin growth, and earnings surprise. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of ORIG stock.

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp Sponsored ADR (SMI) manufactures, trades, packages, tests, and provides computer-aided design integrated circuits. The company also gets F’s in earnings surprise. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of SMI stock.

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (HTZ) operates car and equipment rental centers throughout the United States and Europe. The company also gets F’s in sales growth, operating margin growth, earnings growth, earnings revisions, earnings surprise, and earnings momentum. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of HTZ stock.

FXCM Inc. Class A (FXCM) offers foreign exchange trading services over the Internet. The company also gets F’s in operating margin growth and earnings growth. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of FXCM stock.

Louis Navellier’s proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results — with A being “strong buy,” and F being “strong sell.” Explore the tool here.