Hottest Financial Stocks Now – RNDB SUPV OSBC BOFI

The following stocks were moving the Financial sector today.

Some of the biggest gainers among Financial stocks include:

Randolph Bancorp Inc ( RNDB ): RNDB stock is up 3.31% today.

Grupo Supervielle S.A. ( SUPV ): SUPV stock is up 3.31% today.

Old Second Bancorp ( OSBC ): OSBC stock is up 3.18% today.

Bofi Holding Inc ( BOFI ): BOFI stock is up 3.1% today.

Farmers Capital BA ( FFKT ): FFKT stock is up 3.07% today.

Parke Bancorp Inc ( PKBK ): PKBK stock is up 3.03% today.

Global Medical REIT Inc Cmn ( GMRE ): GMRE stock is up 2.99% today.

Grupo Fin Galicia ( GGAL ): GGAL stock is up 2.84% today.

Colony Financial Inc ( CLNY ): CLNY stock is up 2.82% today.

Manhattan Bridge ( LOAN ): LOAN stock is up 2.8% today.

Some of the biggest losers among Financial stocks include:

Tristate Capital Hld ( TSC ): TSC stock is down 2.46% today.

Genworth Financial Inc ( GNW ): GNW stock is down 2.42% today.

Yirendai Ltd ( YRD ): YRD stock is down 2.33% today.

Centennial Resource Development Inc ( CDEV ): CDEV stock is down 2.25% today.

FS Bancorp Inc ( FSBW ): FSBW stock is down 2.23% today.

Saratoga Investment Corp ( SAR ): SAR stock is down 2.2% today.

Jernigan Capital Inc ( JCAP ): JCAP stock is down 2.18% today.

Fbr & Co. Common Stk ( FBRC ): FBRC stock is down 2.16% today.

Cb Financial Svc Cmn ( CBFV ): CBFV stock is down 2.11% today.

Hamilton Bancorp ( HBK ): HBK stock is down 2.07% today.

For more information on the best stocks to buy right now, check out the latest commentary on InvestorPlace.com.

And for more on the hot stocks moving most on Wall Street right now, check out our archive of daily market movers by sector here.

Editor’s Note: Returns for the fastest-moving stocks listed here are based on share prices 20 minutes prior to publication of this story.