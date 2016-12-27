Hottest Manufacturing Stocks Now – MBRX ZYNE SID ONVO

The following stocks were the biggest movers and shakers in the Manufacturing sector today.

Some of the biggest gainers among Manufacturing stocks include:

Moleculin Biotech CS ( MBRX ): MBRX stock is up 11.73% today.

Zynerba Pharma CS ( ZYNE ): ZYNE stock is up 4.35% today.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional ( SID ): SID stock is up 5.92% today.

Organovo Holdings ( ONVO ): ONVO stock is up 4.29% today.

Ionis Pharmaceutical ( IONS ): IONS stock is up 4.34% today.

Gerdau S.A. ( GGB ): GGB stock is up 5.97% today.

Carbo Ceramics ( CRR ): CRR stock is up 3.81% today.

Strongbridge Bio Ord ( SBBP ): SBBP stock is up 3.6% today.

Tesla Motors Inc ( TSLA ): TSLA stock is up 3.5% today.

Acadia Pharmaceutica ( ACAD ): ACAD stock is up 1.18% today.

Some of the biggest losers among Manufacturing stocks include:

Seattle Genetics Inc ( SGEN ): SGEN stock is down 13.27% today.

Endologix Inc ( ELGX ): ELGX stock is down 15.16% today.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co ( CVR ): CVR stock is down 7.1% today.

Amphastar Pharma Cmn ( AMPH ): AMPH stock is down 7.34% today.

Pernix Theraptcs Cmn ( PTX ): PTX stock is down 6.06% today.

Avexis Inc Cmn Stk ( AVXS ): AVXS stock is down 4.99% today.

Sonic Foundry Inc ( SOFO ): SOFO stock is down 5.1% today.

Xenetic Biosciences Inc ( XBIO ): XBIO stock is down 3.56% today.

Skypeople Fruit Juic ( SPU ): SPU stock is down 3.51% today.

Immune Design CS ( IMDZ ): IMDZ stock is up 2.22% today.

Editor’s Note: Returns for the fastest-moving stocks listed here are based on share prices 20 minutes prior to publication of this story.