The Market Moves in Four Stages — Here’s When to Move With It

Editor’s Note: If the market has felt different lately… more jumpy, less predictable… you’re not imagining it.
According to Luke Lango, we’ve entered a new market regime – one dominated by algorithms, high-frequency trading, retail flows, and rapid narrative shifts driven by technology.
Volatility isn’t just a temporary phase. Now, it’s the default setting.
For decades, investors were told to focus on fundamentals, buy great companies, and hold on for the long haul. That approach still has its place, but it can come with gut-wrenching drawdowns and years-long recovery periods in today’s environment.
Meanwhile, some of the market’s biggest gains now tend to occur in concentrated bursts… when a stock shifts from consolidation into what market technicians call “Stage 2,” the advancing phase of a breakout.
That’s why I invited Luke to explain this investment method in today’s guest essay…
In it, Luke discusses why he believes the volatility isn’t temporary, but structural… why leadership rotates faster than ever… and why identifying stocks as they enter Stage-2 momentum could dramatically improve returns.
You don’t have to abandon long-term investing to consider a tactical overlay. But if you’ve felt the market’s whiplash (and wondered whether the old playbook is enough), this perspective is worth your time.
Take it away, Luke…
There’s a quiet panic spreading through the investing world.
It doesn’t show up in headlines. But you hear it in planning offices and investor forums:
“Why doesn’t this make sense anymore?”
It’s that moment when your watchlist is green at 10:30… red by lunch… and back to flat by the close — and you can’t even point to a single piece of news that explains the entire round trip.
Or when a stock reports “good” earnings, sells off anyway, then rips higher two days later — not because anything changed in the business, but because money moved.
That disconnect is what’s unnerving people. Not volatility by itself… but volatility that feels unmoored, like the market is reacting to forces most investors can’t see.
The media focuses on AI companies and job disruption. But the deeper shift is happening inside the market itself.
Stocks move faster. They reverse harder. And they disconnect from fundamentals more violently than at any point in modern history. The strategies that built wealth for decades can still work — but they no longer work the way investors remember.
Markets that once moved in days now move in minutes. Sometimes seconds.
“Buy great businesses and wait” still works over long stretches. But it now requires enduring drawdowns many investors simply can’t stomach.
Algorithms are now the market.
They account for roughly 70% to 90% of daily U.S. equity volume. Add a surge in retail participation — with stock cash flows running more than 50% higher last year — and you get a system wired for speed and sharp swings.
The human beings you picture on a trading floor — reading tape, making calls, “deciding” what happens next — are mostly the last visible layer of the system.
The real decision-making is increasingly automated, happening in data centers where machines react to headlines, prices, and order flow faster than any person can process.
That doesn’t mean “humans don’t matter.” It means the first move often happens before humans even agree on what the story is.
The average holding period has collapsed from roughly eight years in the 1950s to about five months today.
Since COVID, we’ve experienced three bear markets — roughly one every two years.
That’s not a temporary phase. It’s structural.
And it may intensify. Markets are evolving beyond rule-based algorithms toward agentic AI systems that react to data — and to one another — in real time.
So what happens when price and fundamentals drift apart?
Blue-chip stocks like Netflix Inc. (NFLX) and Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) have lost 35%, 50%, even 60%+ before recovering.
Nvidia alone has endured four major crashes in eight years. The stock ultimately advanced — but holding through those drops required unusual discipline.
Most investors don’t “just hold.” They sell low and buy back higher. Loss aversion is powerful — and expensive.
Meanwhile, price behavior has grown increasingly detached from business performance. Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) rallied nearly 1,900% in two months despite deteriorating fundamentals.
Zillow Group Inc. (Z), another real estate tech firm with stronger revenue and market position, barely moved.
When price decouples from fundamentals, traditional analysis becomes unreliable.
Here’s how you operate in a market like this…
Stage Analysis: Built for Fast Markets
In a high-volatility environment, valuation alone isn’t enough. What matters is where capital is flowing now.
That’s the foundation of stage analysis, popularized by Stan Weinstein.
Every stock moves through four recurring stages:
- Stage 1: Sideways consolidation
- Stage 2: Breakout and sustained advance
- Stage 3: Distribution
- Stage 4: Decline
Stage 2 is where the money is made.
Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) moved from $9 to over $200 after entering Stage 2.
Carvana Co. (CVNA) surged more than 6,000% from its breakout.
Stage analysis doesn’t forecast earnings. It identifies when accumulation is already happening and momentum is building.
In a market defined by rapid rotations, recognizing a Stage 2 breakout early can mean the difference between chasing a move and positioning ahead of it.
The Real Problem: You Can’t Do This Manually
There are thousands of publicly traded stocks. At any moment, a small number are transitioning from consolidation into breakout mode.
That’s where major gains begin.
You won’t catch them by flipping through earnings reports or waiting for a TV segment. By the time they trend on social media, the move is already underway.
That's why my team built a systematic breakout screener. It scans more than 3,000 stocks and assigns each a 0-to-5 breakout score based on momentum strength.

In historical testing, it flagged eight of 2025's top-performing stocks before their major advances — including:
In historical testing, it flagged eight of 2025’s top-performing stocks before their major advances — including:
- Hycroft Mining Holding Corp. (HYMC) before a 1,100% run
- Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TERN) before an 865% surge
- And Palantir long before it became a mainstream AI story
The objective is simple: identify stocks as institutional momentum builds — when price and volume confirm something meaningful is happening.
Volatility isn’t going away. Leadership will continue to rotate quickly.
You can try to keep up manually.
Or you can use a system designed for the market we actually have.
The objective is to identify stocks as institutional momentum builds — when price and volume confirm something meaningful is happening.
The market won’t slow down.
But you don’t have to fall behind.
Sincerely,
Luke Lango
Editor, Hypergrowth Investing