Tuesday Apple Rumors: AAPL Working on Augmented Reality Glasses

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of augmented reality glasses. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Tuesday.

Augmented Reality: A new rumor claims that Apple is working on a pair of augmented reality glasses, reports 9to5Mac. According to this rumor, the tech company is working with Carl Zeiss to create the glasses. The new device has been described as a “light pair of augmented reality/mixed reality glasses.’ The release date for these glasses is still unknown, but the source of the rumor claims they could come out this year or in 2018.

iPhone 8 Chassis: Rumor has it that Apple will use a stainless steel chassis for the iPhone 8, MacRumors notes. This stainless steel chassis would be used with the glass case that rumors claim the iPhone 8 will have. The last time AAPL used stainless steel for an iPhone chassis was with the iPhone 4s. This smartphone also had a glass case. This rumor claims that the stainless steel chassis will come from Foxconn and Jabil Circuit, Inc. (NYSE: JBL ).

MacBook Pro Battery: Consumer Reports has tested the MacBook Pro battery again following issues with the first test, reports AppleInsider. Apple worked with the publication on the test and discovered that a hidden developer setting for Safari was active during the initial test and that it caused a bug. It says that this is what resulted in the batteries not lasting as long in the first round of testing. Once this feature was turned off, the batteries were able to match AAPL’s estimates. The tech company will be releasing an update for macOS to fix this issue.