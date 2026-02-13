President Donald Trump announced “Project Vault” on February 2, creating a $12 billion U.S. critical mineral reserve. The news sent Critical Metals Corp. (CRML) surging 35% in a single trading session, and investors are now racing to understand which rare earth stocks could benefit most.
With the federal government potentially becoming one of the sector’s largest customers, rare earth mining and processing companies are attracting serious attention.
Here are the seven most important questions investors are asking about rare earth stocks, and the answers you need.
1. Why Are Rare Earth Stocks Suddenly Getting So Much Attention?
These aren’t typical mining plays. Rare earth companies sit at the intersection of AI infrastructure, national security, and geopolitics.
Project Vault commits $12 billion to stockpiling strategic minerals, turning Washington into a major buyer. When government procurement enters a sector, companies suddenly have creditworthy customers and predictable revenue streams.
That’s why CRML jumped 35% on the announcement alone. Investors realized the federal government was about to start writing checks.
2. What Does Project Vault Mean for Rare Earth Investors?
Think of it as a Strategic Petroleum Reserve for minerals instead of oil.
The program uses $10 billion in Export-Import Bank financing plus $2 billion in private capital to purchase materials like neodymium, dysprosium, and lithium. These elements power AI data centers, EV motors, and defense systems.
By guaranteeing federal purchases, Project Vault provides the demand certainty that mining projects need to secure financing and move forward.
3. Why Does China’s Dominance Matter?
China controls roughly 70% of global rare earth mining and 90% of refining capacity.
For decades, Beijing invested heavily while Western producers exited due to low prices and environmental costs. The result is that America’s most critical industries depend on a single foreign supplier that has already shown willingness to restrict exports during trade disputes.
Without access to these materials, AI infrastructure, EV manufacturing, and military hardware production all face genuine constraints.
4. Which Rare Earth Stocks Are Positioned to Benefit?
Several U.S. and allied companies operate in spaces Washington is now prioritizing:
MP Materials (MP) operates America’s only functioning rare earth mine at Mountain Pass, California, and is expanding into refining.
USA Rare Earth (USAR) is developing the Round Top project in Texas, focusing on heavy rare earths used in military applications.
Energy Fuels (UUUU) runs rare earth processing at its White Mesa Mill in Utah, one of few U.S. facilities capable of producing separated oxides.
Critical Metals Corp (CRML) controls the Tanbreez deposit in Greenland as the U.S. seeks allied supply sources.
American Rare Earths (ARRN) is advancing Halleck Creek in Wyoming as defense procurement rules increasingly exclude Chinese materials.
5. Are There Plays Beyond the Mining Companies?
Yes. Building domestic rare earth capacity requires significant industrial infrastructure.
Olin (OLN) supplies specialized chemicals for rare earth processing. Caterpillar (CAT) provides heavy equipment for mine development. Fluor (FLR) designs and constructs the processing facilities where raw ore becomes usable materials.
The opportunity extends beyond miners to the entire industrial ecosystem required to build a functional supply chain.
6. What’s the Timeframe for This Opportunity?
Don’t expect overnight transformation. Industry analysts estimate three to seven years before meaningful domestic capacity comes online.
Mining projects face permitting delays, environmental reviews, and capital requirements that run into hundreds of millions. What’s changed isn’t the timeline but the risk profile. Federal backing reduces financing uncertainty and provides revenue visibility.
Mining executive Robert Friedland recently noted that sentiment in the critical minerals sector has reached historic highs due to policy support backing these projects.
7. What Should Investors Watch Next?
The core question is whether the U.S. can successfully rebuild domestic capacity for materials it now treats as national security priorities.
Rare earth elements are embedded in AI infrastructure, EV drivetrains, renewable energy systems, and military weapons. As demand grows across these sectors, companies positioned to mine, refine, and process outside Chinese control could benefit from sustained policy support.
Rare earth supply security is now a bipartisan priority. Both recent administrations have used Defense Production Act authority and export financing to accelerate critical mineral development.
For rare earth investors, this is less about chasing the next commodity boom and more about positioning for long-term policy support as supply chains shift.
On the date of publication, John Kilhefner did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.