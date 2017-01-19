Thursday Apple Rumors: ‘iPhone X’ May Be AAPL’s Next Smartphone

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of a name change for the iPhone. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Thursday.

iPhone X: A new rumor claims that Apple won’t release the iPhone 8 later this year, reports Forbes. According to this rumor, the tech company is planning to drop the numbers from its next smartphone and call it the “iPhone X.” The rumor comes from sources inside the company’s supply chain. It is possible that this is just a code name for the next iPhone. However, AAPL has dropped numbers from its devices in the past to help them stand out.

Pencil 2: Rumor has it that AAPL is planning to release the next version of its Pencil stylus soon, MacRumors notes. This rumor claims that the company is looking to release the Pencil 2 sometime during March of this year. The rumor states that the device may be shown off at a rumored event coming in March. Another rumor claims that the tech company will show off the next generation of the iPad Pro at this event.

iPad Release: There’s a new rumor claiming that Apple’s next generation of iPad devices is coming later this year, reports AppleInsider. According to this rumor, the tech company is planning to release three new iPad tablets during the second half of 2017. The rumor claims that the release will include new 9.7-inch, 10.5-inch and 12.9-inch tablets. If this rumor holds true, it would likely mean that AAPL isn’t actually planning an iPad event for March.