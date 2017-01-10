Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) May Unplug Heavy Unlimited Data Users

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ ) may soon place certain limits on unlimited data users.

The number one carrier in the U.S. no longer has an unlimited data plan, but users who have had it since before it was discontinued in 2011 may soon face certain challenges. If they exceed the 200 GB mark, they may face additional charges.

This isn’t the worst part as Verizon may also throttle the speeds of those who go past this limit. Additionally, the company may discontinue service altogether on users who use this service.

The company’s highest-limit plan is currently set at around 100 GB per month. That plan offers an additional 2GB per plan but the price is all the way up at $450 per month plus additional fees, making it a lot more than the grandfathered unlimited data plans rolled out by Verizon previously.

Customers who are disconnected by Verizon’s new policies have 50 days to reconnect themselves into the company’s servers, but the only way to do so is by signing up into a new plan, either by phone, in person or via the Internet.

Back in 2015, the company increased the price of grandfathered unlimited data limits from $29.99 to $49.99 per month. There is also an “upgrade fee” when you get a new phone that has risen from $20 to $30.

Despite being the top carrier in the nation, the company’s moves will not appease consumers as the price to pay for owning a smartphone keeps on rising.

VZ stock gained 0.6% Tuesday.

