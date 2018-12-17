Monday Apple Rumors: Face ID Stands Up to 3D-Printed Head

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of a clever attempt to fool Face ID. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Monday.

Face ID: A recent test shows that Face ID is much harder to break into than its Android rivals, reports Forbes. The test saw a 3D-printed head made in an attempt to fool facial recognition on smartphones. The 3D-printed head was also painted up to look like the user. Despite these efforts, it was unable to get past Face ID. However, it is worth noting that the fake head was able to get past facial recognition on all Android devices it was put up against.

ID Bonus: Users of Apple ID are getting a bonus when adding funds to their accounts, MacRumors notes. Users of ID are able to get a 10% bonus when they add funds to their accounts. This bonus is only available for a one-time use. It is also only good for up to $200. This means the max bonus a person can get from the offer is $20. The special offer lasts from Dec. 17 to Dec. 20.

Face ID & Touch ID: A recent patent reveals that Apple has considered adding both Face ID and Touch ID to a single device, reports 9to5Mac. The patent describes a system that would fall back to Touch ID if Face ID wasn’t working. Another strange bit of information from the patent is a smartwatch with Face ID. The current smartwatches from AAPL don’t even have cameras, let alone ones capable of Face ID.

