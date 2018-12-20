Home > Market Insight, Financial Articles > Gadgets, Smartphones & Tech > Thursday Apple Rumors: Apple to Stop Selling iPhone 7 & 8 in Germany

Thursday Apple Rumors: Apple to Stop Selling iPhone 7 & 8 in Germany

AAPL says some iPad Pro tablets do come bent

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) rumor mill today is news of an iPhone sales ban in Germany. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Thursday.

Thursday Apple Rumors: Apple to Stop Selling iPhone 7 & 8 in GermanyiPhone Ban: Apple is going to stop selling the iPhone 7 and iPhone 8 in Germany, reports MacRumors. This has to do with a ruling in the country concerning the devices infringing on Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) modem patents. The tech company says that it will be appealing the ban and will continue to sell other iPhone models in the country. This includes its newest smartphones, the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR.

iPad Bend: Apple has confirmed that some 2018 iPad Pro tablets come bent, The Verge notes. According to AAPL, this can happen as part of the manufacturing process. The company doesn’t consider the bend a flaw and says it shouldn’t impede functionality. Despite this, customers can switch out for a new tablet if theirs has a bend in it, but must due so within 14 days of purchase.

Battery Replacement: Anyone that has yet to replace their iPhone batter can still do so, reports 9to5Mac. The battery replacement program isn’t set to end until the end of the year. Until then, customers can replace the batteries in their AAPL smartphones for just $29. After that, these prices will increase back to their normal amounts.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.
