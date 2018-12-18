AT&T 5G (NYSE: T ) is being rolled out later this week to 12 cities across the U.S., adding the gigabit-speed cellular connectivity service to a limited number of users.

Technically, the network was launched today but users will not be able to use it until Friday, Dec. 21. As things stand, the high-speed, low-latency network is available in 12 cities that are mostly located in the south, including:

Atlanta

Charlotte

Dallas

Houston

Indianapolis

Jacksonville

Louisville

Oklahoma City

New Orleans

Raleigh

San Antonio

Waco

AT&T 5G is also only available to a limited number of users as the carrier is hoping to get some feedback from its early adopters before releasing it to the rest of its subscribers in the aforementioned cities. The service will eventually be made available in several other major cities across the country, including Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Nashville, Orlando, San Diego, San Francisco and San Jose.

When the company demoed the network, it churned out speeds of 140 Mbps, which is below what 5G may be ultimately capable of and not nearly as impressive as the speeds that we were promised, surpassing 1 Gbps in theory. Nevertheless, this speed is still about three times faster than the best LTE connections out there.

T stock was down about 0.6% on Tuesday following the news, losing about 19 cents per share in value. The company’s shares are currently selling at $29.67 apiece.