The Boxing Day meaning is shrouded in obscurity, but there are a few things we know about the secular holiday.

Source: Shutterstock

Boxing Day’s origins come from the United Kingdom and the day is a bank holiday in the country, celebrated on December 26, which is the day after Christmas. Some countries around Europe such as Germany, Poland and Scandinavia celebrate it as well but call it Second Christmas Day.

There are multiple theories surrounding where the term Boxing Day comes from, with the Oxford English Dictionary noting that the day is the first weekday that comes after Christmas Day, “observed as a holiday on which post-men, errand-boys, and servants of various kinds expect to receive a Christmas-box.”

The concept of a Christmas-box has been around since the 17th century, which is essentially a gift given to a business’ customer, an employee or someone who has worked for you. Boxing Day has been a bank holiday in England, Wales and Northern Ireland since 1871.

When the day falls on a Saturday, Boxing Day is still celebrated but on the following Monday. If it falls on a Sunday, the countries surrounding the United Kingdom will observe it on the following Tuesday.

In the UK, Canada and Australia, Boxing Day is seen as a shopping holiday, much like Black Friday in the U.S., offering plenty of deals to everyone.