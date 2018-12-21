A Bruegger’s Bagels data breach was announced by the company as we head into the Christmas holiday period.
JAB Holding Company, the parent company of both Bruegger’s Bagels and Caribou Coffee, announced that it was the subject of a breach recently. Here are seven things that customers should know about it:
- The Bruegger’s Bagels data breach was first discovered by the company after identifying unusual activity on its network after following its regular security monitoring protocol on Nov. 28.
- The Minnesota-based restaurant chain said that its point-of-sales system had a vulnerability that hackers discovered, exposing some of its customers’ credit card information to hackers.
- “Upon identifying the issue, we began working with Mandiant, a leading cyber security firm, to understand the scope of the incident and determine whether there had been any unauthorized access,” the company wrote in a notice to its customers. The company added that on Nov. 30, 2018, the firm said that it had found the aforementioned unauthorized access to its point-of-sales systems, which exposed the data of some of its customers.
- The Bruegger’s Bagels data breach has been successfully contained, according to the company. A spokesperson for the company said that “we are confident” of the breach being contained.
- The data breach may have affected any customers who visited any company-owned Bruegger’s locations between Aug. 28, 2018 and Dec. 3, 2018.
- Exposed data could include customer names and credit card information, including number, expiration date and security code on the back. “Please be assured that we are closely monitoring our systems, data, and account access as we always do,” it said in the notice.
- “Additionally, we are making the necessary changes to strengthen our network against any future attacks, and improve our payment systems to protect your information going forward.”