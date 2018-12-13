Carnival Mardi Gras: New Cruise Ship Will Have a Roller Coaster!

A new iteration of the Carnival Mardi Gras cruise ship will be leaving port for the first time in 2020.

Carnival (NYSE: CCL ) says that this new cruise ship will contain a major feature to help it stand out from others: a roller coaster. This will make it the first cruise ship with a roller coaster on it.

The Carnival Mardi Gras cruise ship will contain the “Bolt” roller coaster. Details about the attraction are still sparse, but the cruise line company is promising that it will bring additional fun to those travelling on the ship.

The roller coaster on the Carnival Mardi Gras isn’t the only special feature worth noting about the new ship. There’s also the fact that this will be the first cruise ship in North America to get its power from clean-burning liquefied natural gas.

This won’t actually be the first Carnival Mardi Gras cruise ship from the company. The name is actually a throwback to its original cruise ship, the TSS Mardi Gras. This ship made its maiden voyage way back in 1972.

Carnival says that there’s another reason it is going with the name Mardi Gras for its new cruise ship. The company says that the name is equivalent to “innovation” and “signals the start of something big.” It hopes that the new features coming to this ship will also make customers think of this. It also says that the term is associated with the word “fun.”

