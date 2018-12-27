A CenturyLink internet outage (NYSE: CTL ) has struck in the U.S., affecting consumers in regions all over the country and many of them have not suffered in silence.

Those seeking to get online today through CenturyLink’s internet services have not been able to for most of the day as the company has been experiencing outages all over the country. The company’s services have been down since 3:50 a.m. EST at the latest, which is when users first reported the outages, according to data compiled by website outage tracking website DownDetector.

“Mark our town as red as I’ve called around town and nobody has internet with CenturyLink,” one DownDetector user wrote. The outage map on the site found that CenturyLink’s services are not working throughout most of the country–most of these reports are coming from the Midwest and the Pacific Northwest.

“Our network is experiencing a disruption affecting customer services. We understand some customers are currently unable to generate tickets through the CenturyLink help portal,” CenturyLink said in a statement to Newsweek. “We know how important these services are to our customers and we are working to restore services as quickly as possible.”

