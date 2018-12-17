Christmas Shipping Deadlines for USPS, FedEx, UPS

The month of December is going by quickly and that means it’s a good idea to take note of Christmas shipping deadlines for 2018.

Source: Shutterstock

The Christmas shipping deadlines for 2018 vary depending on the service customers use. However, it’s always a good idea to get gifts out as soon as possible. We here are InvestorPlace know this isn’t always feasible, so we made this list of Christmas shipping deadlines for 2018 to help out.

The USPS Christmas Shipping deadlines for 2018 are as follows.

First-Class Mail Service — Dec. 20

— Dec. 20 Priority Mail Service — Dec. 20

— Dec. 20 Priority Mail Express Service — Dec. 22

— Dec. 22 USPS Retail Ground — Dec. 14

Now let’s look at the Christmas shipping deadlines from FedEx (NYSE: FDX ) for the U.S. in 2018.

FedEx SameDay City Direct — December 25

— December 25 FedEx SameDay City Priority — December 25

— December 25 FedEx SameDay — December 25

— December 25 FedEx First Overnight — December 21

— December 21 FedEx Priority Overnight — December 21

— December 21 FedEx Standard Overnight — December 21

— December 21 FedEx 2Day A.M. — December 20

— December 20 FedEx 2Day — December 20

— December 20 FedEx Express Saver — December 19

— December 19 FedEx Ground — December 17

— December 17 FedEx Home Delivery — December 17

— December 17 FedEx SmartPost — December 10

Now we can finish up the Christmas shipping deadlines list for 2018 with the UPS (NYSE: UPS ) cutoff dates.

UPS 2nd Day Air — Thursday, December 20

— Thursday, December 20 UPS Next Day Air — Friday, December 21

— Friday, December 21 UPS On-Call Pickup for UPS Next Day Air — December 22

You can also check out the following links to see more details about Christmas shipping deadlines for 2018 from the USPS, FedEx and UPS.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.