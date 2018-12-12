The latest Delta boarding changes (NYSE: DAL ) will see the airline change the way it operates during the boarding process.

Here’s what the airline had to say to travelers who fly with them in the future:

The carrier is getting rid of its boarding zones and now using a system that considers ticket types.

Boarding groups will be renamed, color coded and we will now have seven or eight boarding groups instead of six.

“Every customer values consistency and a sense of knowing what to expect when they’re traveling,” Tim Mapes, Delta’s Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, said in a news release announcing the changes Tuesday. He went on to say that it can be stressful for customers to wait at the gate before they board, so they’re making another in a long line of small changes over the years. “This latest enhancement further refines how Delta’s process works.”

The Delta boarding changes are reportedly taking place starting on Jan. 23 on company flights around the world.

Passengers who fly on the company’s Delta One suites on international and transcontinental will board first, after pre-boarders.

They will be followed by first class or premium select passengers.

Travelers who pay extra or are upgraded to the company’s Comfort Plus seats would be next.

DAL stock is up about 1.3% on Wednesday following the news.