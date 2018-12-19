Wednesday Apple Rumors: First iOS 12.1.3 Beta Launches Today

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of a new iOS beta. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Wednesday.

iOS .12.1.3 Beta: The first beta for iOS 12.1.3 is now available for download, reports 9to5Mac. This new beta for iOS 12.1.3 isn’t available to everyone. Instead, it can only be downloaded by registered developers. While that may be disappointing for public beta testers, there will likely be a version for them that comes out relatively soon. This beta looks like it will mostly focus on bug fixes and increasing performance.

Echo Music: Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN ) is bringing Apple Music to more Alexa smartspeakers, MacRumors notes. According to a recent Tweet, third-party speakers that use Alexa will gain support for the music streaming service in the future. What isn’t known is when exactly these devices will be gaining the support for Music. Support for the music streaming service on Amazon Echo only just launched earlier this month.

Tim Cook Day: Maps company Waze says that it celebrates “Tim Cook Day” every year, reports Business Insider. This news comes from CEO Noam Bardin during a recent interview. He notes that the disaster of the Apple Maps launch is part of the reason for his company’s success. This includes a public apology letter from AAPL CEO Tim Cook. In that letter, Cook mentions using other map apps, such as Waze. This brought more attention to the app, which also helped with its acquisition by Google in 2013.

