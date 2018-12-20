Is the stock market open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day on 2018?

Most federal holidays usually require Wall Street to shutter its doors in order to give traders all around the country a brief respite from the ongoing money-making machine that is the stock market. Christmas is all about spending time with family and loved ones–it is not designed to be a day to check what is going on with your portfolio as there is more to life than that.

Both the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq will be open for half the day on Christmas Eve, which is this following Monday. This means that you will be able to trade stocks from the day’s regular opening time of 9:30 a.m., up until its doors close at 1 p.m.

Bond traders will have a bit more flexibility on the day as bond markets will open at the same time but close an hour later at 2 p.m. As far as Christmas Day goes, don’t plan on doing any trading this Tuesday, December 25 as the day will feature a break from trading altogether as all markets will be closed all day.

So if you have any business to take care of before the busy Christian holiday, make sure you get it done either today, tomorrow or early in the day on Monday. Beyond then, you’ll have to wait for Wednesday, December 26 to get back on that horse.