Is the stock market open on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day on 2018?

We are close to putting another year in the books as 2018 is nearing its end, proving once again that the older you get, the shorter the years get. It’s been a year marked by import tariffs, changes to the U.S. tax code and a midterm election that saw 36 women win House races, the highest figure in history.

As 2018 reaches its conclusion, many are wondering whether or not to take part in any last-minute trading or simply to wait until 2019 rolls around and turn their focus back to their portfolios then. If you plan on trading in 2018, the clock is ticking as the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq will have half days on New Year’s Eve.

This means that all stock traders will be able to start their trading on Dec. 31 at the regular time of 9:30 p.m., but they’ll be done for the year once 1 p.m. rolls around. Bond traders can trade over the same span on New Year’s Eve and they’ll even have an additional hour to trade as the bond market will close at 2 p.m.

As far as New Year’s Day goes, don’t make plans to take part in any trading as all markets will shutter their doors on the day. Expect trading to resume its regular operation hours on Jan. 2.

Happy New Year!