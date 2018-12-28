A Kroger shrimp recall (NYSE: KR ) has been issued as a number of the company’s packaged shrimp products may pose a health hazard that could cause digestive issues to those who consume it.

The Cincinnati, Ohio-based company, which is the largest grocery chain in the country, ordered the recall of some of its shrimp products after noting that there’s a possibility that the shrimp may be raw or undercooked even though it is labeled as being cooked.

The chain sold its shrimp in parts of Michigan, Ohio and Virginia, which is where the Kroger shrimp recall took place. It is specifically happening in Michigan, central and northwest Ohio and northwestern Virginia.

The recall also affects other grocery stores owned by the chain, including Fry’s, King Soopers and Smith’s. Here are the products affected by the Kroger shrimp recall.

Sand Bar Peeled / Cooked Shrimp 26/30 CPTO UPC 11110-64115

Shrimp Cooked, Tail-On 26/30 Frozen Service Case UPC 69439-XXXXX

Shrimp Grab & Go Service Case UPC 69447-XXXXX

Shrimp Cooked 26/30 Seasoned Service Case UPC 69472-XXXXX

Shrimp Cooked Tail-On 26/30 Frozen Service Case UPC 89439-XXXXX

Shrimp 26/30 Cooked Service Case UPC 89461-XXXXX

Shrimp Cooked 26/30 Seasoned Service Case UPC 98107-XXXXX

Shrimp Cocktail 26/30 UPC 99479-5XXXX

Peeled Cooked Shrimp 26/30 UPC 40401-370681

Kroger said in a recall notice to its customers that they should not eat any of the shrimp that is included in the recall. They can return any of these shrimp products to the company’s stores to get a full refund.